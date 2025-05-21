Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

