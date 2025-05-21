Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Roblox stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,325,802.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,257,823.10. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 68,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $5,497,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,596,320. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,432,954 shares of company stock worth $167,209,673. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

