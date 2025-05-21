Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

WHD stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

