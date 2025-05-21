Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,706.35. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.6%

IAS opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

