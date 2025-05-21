Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.30 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NetEase by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,311,000 after buying an additional 1,074,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354,273 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,649,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,016,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $123.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

