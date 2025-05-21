Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.21 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

