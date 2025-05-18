SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

SOFI opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $1,271,115 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

