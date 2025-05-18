Triumph Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.35.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,263 shares of company stock worth $1,950,150. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

