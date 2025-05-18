Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.