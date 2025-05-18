Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,241,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,904,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

