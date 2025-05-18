Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teradata were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,315,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 993,358 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Teradata Profile



Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

