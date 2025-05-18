TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -343.57 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $46.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TG Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.