TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -343.57 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

