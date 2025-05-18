Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

