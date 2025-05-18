NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

View Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.