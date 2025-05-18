Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,418 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

DKNG stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,704. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,336,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,521,391.90. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,697,908 shares of company stock worth $112,137,019. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

