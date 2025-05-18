Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,444 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 981,964 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of DT stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
