Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE ATO opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.