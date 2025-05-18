Bank of America Corp DE Sells 218,621 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.00% of Inari Medical worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $15,139,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $14,447,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,057,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 186,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 190,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 177,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

