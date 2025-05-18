Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,007 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

