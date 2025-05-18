Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of MDYV opened at $79.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
