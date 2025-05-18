Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.72 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

