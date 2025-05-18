27,791 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.11 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

