Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in GATX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 0.4%

GATX stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

