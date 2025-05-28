Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Post by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Post by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. The trade was a 9.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.