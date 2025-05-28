Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 364,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Coty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Coty by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 1.9%

COTY opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

View Our Latest Report on Coty

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.