Morse Asset Management Inc Has $27.43 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

