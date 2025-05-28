ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,179,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 571,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $102.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

