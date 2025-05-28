Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

