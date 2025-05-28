Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

