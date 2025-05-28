Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

