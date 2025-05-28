Vident Advisory LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.70 million, a P/E ratio of 158.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

