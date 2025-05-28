Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 47,989 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $65.84.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.