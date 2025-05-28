Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 20,500 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

