Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Rush Enterprises worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

