Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of Robert Half worth $47,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 131.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 195,570 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

