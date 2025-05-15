Ally Financial Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,746,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,491.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 154,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 144,997 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 38,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.6% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 271,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

