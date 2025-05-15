TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 5.3%

THS stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on THS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 17,678 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $408,185.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,482,337 shares in the company, valued at $126,587,161.33. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

