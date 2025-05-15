Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,513 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.