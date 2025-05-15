NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,750.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,896 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 89,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,630,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588,768 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 277,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

