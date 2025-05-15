The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 55,566 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Trading Up 18.1%
Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.41.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
