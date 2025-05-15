Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

