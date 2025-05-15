Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 82,600 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Puma Biotechnology worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 3.7%

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.