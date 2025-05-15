Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $20.78 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,491.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,997 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 38,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.6% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 271,896 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 89,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,630,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $756,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

