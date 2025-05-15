Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $146,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Plug Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

