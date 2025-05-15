Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $44,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $5,760,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

