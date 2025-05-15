Macquarie Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $1,985,470.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583,044.40. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,691,079 shares of company stock valued at $111,885,917 over the last ninety days. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 669.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,383,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,573 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,452 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.