Jane Street Group LLC Buys 89,198 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 175,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 198.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CERT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

