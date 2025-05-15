Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.72 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Floor & Decor worth $44,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Barclays lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

NYSE:FND opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

