Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

