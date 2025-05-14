BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 58,834 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

